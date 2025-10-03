BUG FIXES

A potential race-condition was addressed that could cause completed quests to not properly register when returning to the innards.

Addressed an issue where returning to the Innards as a client could result in the camera becoming stuck in the character’s chest when in poor network conditions.

Fixed issue where players riding lifts that did not go straight up / down would result in the character moving oddly / sinking into the lift during the ride.

Revive will now have higher priority than looting, solving issues where it could become difficult to revive an ally that was downed near / on top of various loot items.

Loot XP should now properly display on the extraction screens. It was previously being correctly granted but not displayed.

Loot crates will now no longer accidentally have uncollectable drones in them.

A minor stamina bug was fixed that could cause stamina activities to cost more than intended in specific situations.