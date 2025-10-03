Patch 1.3.5
-Mute menu scrollable and scoreboard truncated in player count modded lobbies
-Added option to free cursor during gameplay
-Fixed Game Mode selector updating window mode
-Addressed Unity engine security vulnerability
Changed files in this update