3 October 2025 Build 20244748 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:46:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.3.5

-Mute menu scrollable and scoreboard truncated in player count modded lobbies

-Added option to free cursor during gameplay

-Fixed Game Mode selector updating window mode

-Addressed Unity engine security vulnerability

