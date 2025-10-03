 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244717
Full release notes here.

Upgraded unity version from 2020.3.32f1 to 2020.3.49f1. This has some various bugfixes that should not affect the game, particularly. This also includes the fix to the critical security update that Unity announced today. I'm not really convinced it's going to be dangerous to this game, but it's better to be safe than sorry.

Forge Of Empires (Formerly Known As Sidekicks)

  • Hacking for Module Points is now more expensive the more modules you have.
  • Quiet an XML related warning in the Armada.

Heart of the Machine

https://steamcommunity.com/ogg/2001070/announcements/detail/510718530665056382

