3 October 2025 Build 20244662 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:46:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New content
  • Log cabin on woodhill trail can be entered
  • New interactable NPC
  • People in church can now be talked to
  • New achievement


Adjustments
  • Granola bar and beer removed from hands when uses left is 0
  • Spamming granola bar and beer should not work. Should only remove an item use when the animation is playing
  • Inventory screen items now switch to item in hands


Thank you for playing! Being only one guy it can be hard to see every bug. If you find any please post in the discord! https://discord.gg/P3T9KPtvkm :D

