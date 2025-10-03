This updates rolls out a Sound Design overhaul containing some dynamic cockpit sound effects, and RCS jet sounds, adds a new engine plume test to the CSM SPS, LM DPS and LM APS engines (orbit view only), and fixes some critical bugs.

Note: This update touches the games core storage system. If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.87.

Sound Design / Soundscaping

System Components

This update rolls out a system that makes it possible add dynamic sound effects to the Virtual Cockpits. I will start small with the sound design elements, but have added an inverter fan, suit fan and a cockpit fan sound effects to these systems across all programs.

Reaction Control Jets

In addition I have worked on the RCS jet sound design where I have added improved logic to make it possible to hear the ON/OFF clack sound effect of the valves opening for various thrusters, and the flow of gas for combustion. Thanks to Dee-Jay for helping me with the RCS sound effects.

Engine Plumes

I have rolled out a more sophisticated engine plume handler. It is currently in its initial version when it comes to look and feel, transparency settings etc, but rolling this out as a test for the Apollo CSM SPS, LM DPS and LM APS engines initially. If these seem to work I will improve the visuals of them, and extend the system to also support some of the 2nd/3rd ascent stages of Mercury/Gemini/Saturn V/Saturn IB.

Language Issue on Campaign Pages

I have finally tracked down an issue that causes the Campaign Pages to sometimes load the wrong language. For example if you have set the language to English, some users could see the Spanish version of the Campaign pages instead of the English version. This is a rare bug so it was hard to track down.

Checklist Guidance System: Complete a Checklist improvement

I have improved the checklist guidance system (the system that handles the two RUN buttons and the checklist steps that are queued up) to internally tag each step with what checklist they belong to. This can make it detect that you have completed a particular checklist if you have multiple queued up. In the future this can be used to more advanced checklist flow as was suggested during my AMA session. But one step at a time, let us see if this implementation works well and is stable.

Thanks all for reporting issue. I have also detected that some crashes has been reported recently. I am curious if it could be related to Unity 6.1 builds and latest graphics drivers or something, will need to dive a bit further into this as I check out Unity 6.2 and a fix for the lately detected security issue.

Patch Notes: