3 October 2025 Build 20244604 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch doesn’t include any gameplay changes. Instead, it delivers a security update to fix a recently discovered vulnerability in the game engine. Alongside player feedback, keeping your experience safe is one of our top priorities.

////////////// Warning //////////////

For players who experience issues launching the game after this update, we’ve made a Beta branch available that runs the same game version without the security patch.

Please note: This branch is not recommended at all as it doesn’t include the security fix.

To change the branch without the security patch, follow these steps and/or the gif below:

  1. From your game library, go to Properties > Betas > Beta participation.

  2. Select 0.18.0-before-patch.

  3. Click on Update.

  4. Open the game.

In case you get more issues, please let us know in our Discord server.

Join to our Discord Server

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1857371
  • Loading history…
