This patch doesn’t include any gameplay changes. Instead, it delivers a security update to fix a recently discovered vulnerability in the game engine. Alongside player feedback, keeping your experience safe is one of our top priorities.
////////////// Warning //////////////
For players who experience issues launching the game after this update, we’ve made a Beta branch available that runs the same game version without the security patch.
Please note: This branch is not recommended at all as it doesn’t include the security fix.
To change the branch without the security patch, follow these steps and/or the gif below:
From your game library, go to Properties > Betas > Beta participation.
Select 0.18.0-before-patch.
Click on Update.
Open the game.
In case you get more issues, please let us know in our Discord server.
Changed files in this update