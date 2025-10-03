This patch doesn’t include any gameplay changes. Instead, it delivers a security update to fix a recently discovered vulnerability in the game engine. Alongside player feedback, keeping your experience safe is one of our top priorities.

////////////// Warning //////////////

For players who experience issues launching the game after this update, we’ve made a Beta branch available that runs the same game version without the security patch.

Please note: This branch is not recommended at all as it doesn’t include the security fix.

To change the branch without the security patch, follow these steps and/or the gif below:

From your game library, go to Properties > Betas > Beta participation. Select 0.18.0-before-patch. Click on Update. Open the game.

In case you get more issues, please let us know in our Discord server.

Join to our Discord Server