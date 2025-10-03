Improvements to Mawkey’s ability signals.



Enhanced movement for Mawmadisimo.



Fixed a bug that allowed you to jump or move in water while interacting with the chat.



Several dialogues have been improved.



Intro visibility and text polished, with a better-written script.



Rockets are now much more noticeable, helping players locate them while exploring the cave.



Cave crates improved – you can now move two at the same time.



Escape level in Mawmadisimo mode has been refined.



Mawmadisimo’s throwing mechanics corrected – you can now throw in the direction you’re aiming with the keyboard or gamepad.



Added faster swimming speed in water.



Continued overall improvements – thank you very much for playing Mawkey The Last Macaw! Your reviews and feedback are truly appreciated.



The game is now also fully compatible with Xbox controllers.