Improvements to Mawkey’s ability signals.
Enhanced movement for Mawmadisimo.
Fixed a bug that allowed you to jump or move in water while interacting with the chat.
Several dialogues have been improved.
Intro visibility and text polished, with a better-written script.
Rockets are now much more noticeable, helping players locate them while exploring the cave.
Cave crates improved – you can now move two at the same time.
Escape level in Mawmadisimo mode has been refined.
Mawmadisimo’s throwing mechanics corrected – you can now throw in the direction you’re aiming with the keyboard or gamepad.
Added faster swimming speed in water.
Continued overall improvements – thank you very much for playing Mawkey The Last Macaw! Your reviews and feedback are truly appreciated.
The game is now also fully compatible with Xbox controllers.
Scarlet Feather Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update