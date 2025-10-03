 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244566 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:46:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvements to Mawkey’s ability signals.

Enhanced movement for Mawmadisimo.

Fixed a bug that allowed you to jump or move in water while interacting with the chat.

Several dialogues have been improved.

Intro visibility and text polished, with a better-written script.

Rockets are now much more noticeable, helping players locate them while exploring the cave.

Cave crates improved – you can now move two at the same time.

Escape level in Mawmadisimo mode has been refined.

Mawmadisimo’s throwing mechanics corrected – you can now throw in the direction you’re aiming with the keyboard or gamepad.

Added faster swimming speed in water.

Continued overall improvements – thank you very much for playing Mawkey The Last Macaw! Your reviews and feedback are truly appreciated.

The game is now also fully compatible with Xbox controllers.

