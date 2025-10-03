 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244562 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, gamers,

A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted. There is currently no evidence of impact on users but I have patched the game in order to adress the issue.

To keep you safe, I have released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game to stay protected.

Lex loves you.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2091741
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 2091742
