Hello, gamers,
A recently identified security vulnerability within Unity has been spotted. There is currently no evidence of impact on users but I have patched the game in order to adress the issue.
To keep you safe, I have released a new patch that addresses the issue. Please update your game to stay protected.
Lex loves you.
Hotfix - Security update
Update notes via Steam Community
