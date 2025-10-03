 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244471
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity reported today a potential security exploit affecting projects created with the engine starting from version 2017. We released an update with the patch fix for the version where the problem has been fixed. You can enjoy our game safety :)

Changed files in this update

