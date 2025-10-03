 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244459 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A security vulnerability was discovered in the Unity engine, which you can read more about at the link below. This update applies the provided patch to fix it.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Kakatte Koi Yo! Content Depot 1145381
