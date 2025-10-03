A security vulnerability was discovered in the Unity engine, which you can read more about at the link below. This update applies the provided patch to fix it.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
❗Security Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Kakatte Koi Yo! Content Depot 1145381
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update