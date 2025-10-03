 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244448 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:13:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Hey there! Been a while.

I'm coming at you with two fixes:
- fixed major CVE by upgrading version of Unity
- fixed some potential bugs when Steam is offline - enemies wouldn't die...

Stay tuned for more and you should join my development discord to keep up with what I'm doing.
Have a great weekend!

https://discord.gg/ugPsYQNk88

Changed files in this update

Depot 2355071
