Hey there! Been a while.
I'm coming at you with two fixes:
- fixed major CVE by upgrading version of Unity
- fixed some potential bugs when Steam is offline - enemies wouldn't die...
Stay tuned for more and you should join my development discord to keep up with what I'm doing.
Have a great weekend!
https://discord.gg/ugPsYQNk88
Unity CVE Patch Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update