It's great fun being indie developers.

One minute you're working away on Cardinals, adding a ton of new content to Occlude, fixing bugs in King of the Castle, working on prototypes and thinking "wow, this is a lot for a micro-studio".

Next minute you get a mildly scary email from Unity about a "security vulnerability" on their side.

You have to love it.

On the plus side - It's no biggie. You can read exactly what Unity have found out here, and they stress they've seen no evidence of anyone doing anything nefarious. Which is nice.

However, to be extra, super safe we still did a high speed patch - The one that came out today - and recommend you update Occlude right now.

That's all! We'll have more on the Cardinals very soon.

They're close.

Upsettingly close.