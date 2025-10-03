- Fixed head bug
- Improved head camera placement
- Adjusted 3rd person camera settings
- Fixed can't move issue after teleport/respawn
- Fixed 3rd camera rotating by it own when changing views
- Fixed owner was able to ride as co-driver
- Fixed client not owner of vehicle wasn't able to get in as co-driver
- Fixed Reset data triggering twice.
patch v0.9.45b
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3602151
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update