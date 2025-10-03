 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244406 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:19:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed head bug
- Improved head camera placement
- Adjusted 3rd person camera settings
- Fixed can't move issue after teleport/respawn
- Fixed 3rd camera rotating by it own when changing views
- Fixed owner was able to ride as co-driver
- Fixed client not owner of vehicle wasn't able to get in as co-driver
- Fixed Reset data triggering twice.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
