3 October 2025 Build 20244385 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

10/3 Unity Vulnerability Hotfix

  • Updated to patch a recently-discovered vulnerability in many versions of the Unity editor. Please download as soon as possible! If you'd like to read more about the vulnerability, do so here.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3071281
