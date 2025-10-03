 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244317
Update notes via Steam Community

Notable changes


  • Display number of structures built in the build menu
  • Display number of farm plots built sorted by used seeds
  • Various performance improvements


Fixes


  • Fixed a handful of crashes
  • Update Unity to fix CVE-2025-59489

