Hey everyone,
Apparently Unity had a major security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) which was potentially putting players vulnerable to malicious attacks. I have built and updated the game using the new updated secure recommended Unity version. The current build is safe without any problems so, enjoy!
Unity Security Vulnerability Patch (CVE-2025-59489)
