3 October 2025 Build 20244315 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone,

Apparently Unity had a major security vulnerability (CVE-2025-59489) which was potentially putting players vulnerable to malicious attacks. I have built and updated the game using the new updated secure recommended Unity version. The current build is safe without any problems so, enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2602821
