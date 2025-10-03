 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244311
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug that gave Pigmalion design constantly to the player.
- Improved LYMBIC lab layout
- Polished training zone and lighting.
- Removed RNA quality and integrity stats in the Bio-lab since they don't affect the result
- Started to add some weapon images for the tooltips

