- Fixed a bug that gave Pigmalion design constantly to the player.
- Improved LYMBIC lab layout
- Polished training zone and lighting.
- Removed RNA quality and integrity stats in the Bio-lab since they don't affect the result
- Started to add some weapon images for the tooltips
New update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update