Hello



In this patch im going back to the original version of the game, so now it will be a survival game / management game, like the original version.



Atm its just in a slight prototype stage, but i have reworked a lot of the systems so it should run a lot smoother in the future.



There will be workers you can manage. Building, crafting, unlocking tech trees, hunting, farming etc. combat. raids. merchants, selling and buying stuff.