In this patch im going back to the original version of the game, so now it will be a survival game / management game, like the original version.
Atm its just in a slight prototype stage, but i have reworked a lot of the systems so it should run a lot smoother in the future.
There will be workers you can manage. Building, crafting, unlocking tech trees, hunting, farming etc. combat. raids. merchants, selling and buying stuff.
Back to the roots
