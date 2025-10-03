 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244284 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:59:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Stability and performance improvements have been applied.
  • Internal systems have been updated to provide a smoother and more stable gameplay experience.
  • Certain UI behaviors and minor details were refined to improve overall polis
h.

Changed files in this update

