In today’s patch, the scene lighting was unintentionally altered, especially noticeable in the first level where the visual quality was significantly reduced. After some investigation, it turned out that a package dependency had broken during the upgrade process. I have updated and verified the packages, and I’m now releasing a new hotfix build.
I hope you enjoy it!
- Andy
Hotfix Patch Notes
