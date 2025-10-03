 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20244283
Update notes via Steam Community
In today’s patch, the scene lighting was unintentionally altered, especially noticeable in the first level where the visual quality was significantly reduced. After some investigation, it turned out that a package dependency had broken during the upgrade process. I have updated and verified the packages, and I’m now releasing a new hotfix build.

I hope you enjoy it!

- Andy

Changed files in this update

