Greetings Sleepers,

A new update has just gone live, introducing the vehicle recovery system! Today’s update also brings a number of significant improvements, including to the Deep Desert looting experience.

Your feedback and support continue to motivate the team as they work on shaping Arrakis and improving your time there. Take a look at the highlights of today’s update below, and check out the full patch notes here.

Vehicle Recovery System

Your vehicle backup tool now has a new function – Recovery Mode. With this, you can restore any destroyed vehicle at the cost of Solari and the maximum durability of that vehicle. Items stored in the vehicle’s inventory cannot be recovered.

Keep in mind that destroyed vehicles are only recoverable for a limited time (currently 72 hours). Whether it was the victim of a sandstorm, sandworm, or anything else, any vehicle can be restored. Please note that only vehicles lost after today's update will be recoverable.

Replace Building Pieces Directly

The construction tool now features a ‘Replace' mode that can be used to replace building pieces with other compatible pieces. This allows you to quickly upgrade your bases to new sets.

Vehicle View Distance

The view distance of vehicles has been drastically increased (2 km) across all of Arrakis.

Instanced Deep Desert Loot

Loot in PvP areas is now instanced, bringing it in alignment with other areas in the game. Every player will now get their own personal loot in the PvP areas of the Deep Desert. This ensures that you will always be rewarded for successfully clearing an area with loot chests.

PvP loot has been rebalanced to fit this new experience. The loot in PvP areas still has increased drops compared to PvE areas.

Deep Desert Loot Distribution

We have implemented a new loot structure for schematics in the Deep Desert. Schematics are no longer ever off rotation, meaning they can all be acquired at any time. Schematics are still tied to a certain location like a Testing Station or shipwreck (higher drops in PvP areas). The result is that for a single shipwreck for example, the loot pool is far larger, but individually, the schematics have a lower drop chance.

The goal of this is to make all areas in the Deep Desert more consistently rewarding to explore and loot, while also making some rarer items somewhat more available.

Massively Increased Bank Storage

The banks of Arrakis have been updated to store far more. The previous restrictions were too harsh, and there were not enough ways to safeguard your hard-earned resources.

Bank slots have increased from 25 to 500.

Bank inventory volume has increased from 1500 to 30000.

Research Menu Search

The research menu has been updated with a search feature.

Dune Man Building Pieces (only Lost Harvest DLC owners)

17 new Dune Man Building pieces have been added to the Lost Harvest DLC. This applies to both existing and future owners of the DLC. The garage door now fits the treadwheel when it’s open.

The List Goes On

These are only a few of the main highlights. Dig deeper into the changes of today’s update with the full patch notes.

Seek the shade, Sleepers