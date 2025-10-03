This small patch applies a fix for the vulnerability found in certain Unity Engine versions.
No impact has been detected for any users.
For more details about this vulnerability please read the following:
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-59489
Security Patch 2.0.1
