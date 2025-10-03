All-New Visuals and Atmosphere — The map has received modern models, textures, and lighting, making the environment much more realistic and engaging.



Expanded Anti-Drone Net Zone — The coverage of nets on the roads has been significantly increased, adding a new layer of tactical challenge.



Improved Terrain — We've changed the geometry, adding more cover and natural obstacles to increase the variety of combat situations.



Critical flying vehicle bug fixes — We've fixed all known errors that led to incorrect vehicle behavior on maps! Your tech should now perform exactly as intended.



Vehicle Count Rebalance — We've reviewed the limits and placement of vehicles on all existing maps to ensure fairer and more dynamic engagements.



We're excited to present the next major milestone in our game's development: Patch 10.3! We're continuing the comprehensive overhaul of all existing maps, and this time, it's the third location that has received massive changes. This update brings not only a new look but also significant technical fixes and balance improvements.We've completely rebuilt the third map to make it more logical and action-packed.What's New:Optimization and BalanceIn addition to visual changes, we focused on stability and game balance.This is another crucial step in our roadmap. We continue to work on polishing the game and adding new content that will fully unlock the potential of FPV Battleground.Thank you for your support! We welcome your feedback.