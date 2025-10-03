We've completely rebuilt the third map to make it more logical and action-packed.
What's New:
- All-New Visuals and Atmosphere — The map has received modern models, textures, and lighting, making the environment much more realistic and engaging.
- Expanded Anti-Drone Net Zone — The coverage of nets on the roads has been significantly increased, adding a new layer of tactical challenge.
- Improved Terrain — We've changed the geometry, adding more cover and natural obstacles to increase the variety of combat situations.
Optimization and Balance
In addition to visual changes, we focused on stability and game balance.
- Critical flying vehicle bug fixes — We've fixed all known errors that led to incorrect vehicle behavior on maps! Your tech should now perform exactly as intended.
- Vehicle Count Rebalance — We've reviewed the limits and placement of vehicles on all existing maps to ensure fairer and more dynamic engagements.
This is another crucial step in our roadmap. We continue to work on polishing the game and adding new content that will fully unlock the potential of FPV Battleground.
Thank you for your support! We welcome your feedback.
Changed files in this update