 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20244213 Edited 6 October 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity has recently patched a security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 in the Unity Editor. We've rebuilt the game with the patch applied so you can keep playing safely. As of now there is no evidence of any player being affected by this vulnerability but we wanted to get the update to you as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3297631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link