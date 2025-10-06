Small Security Update Patching CVE-2025-59489
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity has recently patched a security vulnerability CVE-2025-59489 in the Unity Editor. We've rebuilt the game with the patch applied so you can keep playing safely. As of now there is no evidence of any player being affected by this vulnerability but we wanted to get the update to you as soon as possible.
