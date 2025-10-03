As chosen by the Update Poll, the first part of the Faction Update is complete! It adds several new, significant changes and expansions to the system. This part of the update focused on adding support to several systems that will come later, which will be focused on making Factions more relevant and substantial, including rewards for ranking up in them other than simple Disposition changes, so stay tuned! Oh, and also a mountain of bug fixes and adjustments!

CHANGELOG

Added a new item: Aegis. An expensive and rare item that must be crafted on a furnace from Gold, Silver and Diamond, and which allows you to establish your very own Faction, including type and calling, and with you as its Leader!

Added a Faction Relationships system! Factions can now love or hate the fact you are in other Factions of the same type (e.g. Followers of the Goddess HATE if you are in any other religion, Northeners dislike Southeners, etc.) Lots of lore can be inferred from this alone! The more rep you have with the other faction, the more they'll love/hate you for it!

New Faction Log in the Journal Menu: Displaying all Faction-related events, so you can more clearly see the consequences of your actions in the grand scheme of things!

You actions in one faction now affect the relationship between it and the factions you're a member of

You can now promote, or banish, people from factions you're the Leader of

Improved Disposition initialization on NPCs, it now considers your previous reputation against your current and changes their Disposition accordingly

Adjusted several parts of the Faction system to allow the player to be a Leader, and for NPCs to react accordingly

Adjusted, overall lowering the positive effects of your role in the faction on Disposition, and increased the negative ones (for when you're a Betrayer or Banished)

Adjusted the ids of all factions to be all lowercase, for consistency

Adjusted the Steam Achievement for joined factions to trigger on 5 instead of 10, so it's not almost impossible with betrayals

Added better menu sounds to the Join Faction menu

You can now choose where your character is from, affecting their starting Factions

New icons for character creation!

Felines' Unarmed Power Attacks have been fixed of several issues and now work as intended

Nerfed the skill exp gain of Armor Skills by 50%

Nerfed armor enchantments' effectiveness by 90%, as they were not counting the bonus for longer durations (as they were permanent). Already generated equipment isn't affected

Light and Dark are now considered Positive Effects, and so you can now use Glowshrooms from the Shortcut bar without yeeting them

Drain Effects now no longer restore HP/MP/SP when the target is the same as the caster

Renamed the Atheism faction to to Atheists, for consistency

Added safeguards to creating physics spheres of 0 or less radius, which could cause problems

NPCs now have their topics for Chatting set to the maximum considering all Speech Skill Perks when first encountered

NPCs backing off when requested now have their collision with the player disabled during the movement

NPCs no longer speak when Muted or Cramped

Items that rot are now no longer considered stolen, as the owner no longer wants them

Items that are stolen are now untagged as such when the owner dies, as the owner no longer cares about them

Gas Traps now have a limited amount of gas that recharges over time, so they can't release gas indefinitely when stepped on

Gas Traps have had their hole plugged with a black void to avoid ugly visuals

Temporarily removed the Multiple Weapons' Collect Quest target objective, as they're not fully supported yet, and will add them back in the next Quest Updates

Revised Party teleport-back hitbox, making it less strict on when to teleport faraway party members to your back

Made it so characters that fell under the floor in dungeons go down less before being teleported to the entrance

Fixed a rare bug with spells hitting bodies after their caster despawns

Added a chance bone/gore piles will have fat in them, and a rare chance to have dung

The name of locations now pops up when you get near them

Adjusted when the Villages Tutorial pops up

Fixed bugs that caused ghost inputs and other issues with the Virtual Keyboard for gamepads, specially when pressing the shoulder buttons

Fixed a bug that causes monsters in the overworld to not spawn

Fixed excessively large label on characters that are Shrunk too small

Fixed not being able to double-select an item in the Crafting Menu to set it as Fuel, so now you can do that with a gamepad

Fixed other minor issues when selecting Items in the Crafting Menu instead of recipes

Fixed Boots and Sandals not being listed properly in the Crafting Menu

Fixed the scroll bar not being reset when changing subtabs in windows that use them, like Inventory

Fixed issues in the Join/Recruit Menu of NPCs when dealing with Factions from another world

Fixed a minor bug when triggering the ending

Fixed a bug generating factions for bandit clans, which was using the wrong ID

Fixed a bug generating factions for people living in isolated huts, which was using the ID for villages

Fixed new Devil Spires sometimes not being added to the world map

Fixed new Devil Spires having the wrong counter-name ("Second", "Third", etc.)