Ahoy

What's New

Ship's bells every four hours.



Crew sounds outside of combat.



Crew sounds during combat.



Crew reactions to critical damage, taking damage, and battle victories.



Officer commands.



Cannon fire and echoes — varies by distance from player, with realistic sound travel speed.



Critical hits: depend on Success and Insight.



HP: depend on Power and Endurance.



Energy: depend on Reaction and Talent, now gradually increase with each level.



Fixed

Reduced ship speeds (without affecting combat dynamics).



Land combat speed normalized, now slightly less lethal for both sides.



Added additional stat bonuses for enemies based on difficulty. Bosses now actually feel like bosses.



Fixed non-functional perks and items.



World map rebalanced: multiple squadrons chase the player less frequently.



New icons refined — closer to final versions.



Fixed crashes when attacking characters.



Item overload no longer breaks movement animations.



Perks interface no longer breaks when viewing officer abilities.



Perks bonuses now display correctly in tooltips.



Fixed firearms that require specific skills.



Amulets no longer conflict with each other.



Perks redistribution / PIRATES fixed.



Mangarosa potions work as described: all last 50 days, duration shown in interface.



Fixed double assignment of boarding crew.



Added perk unlocking via double-click.



"Captain" perk only required for rank 4 ships and above.



Longway now gets "Captain" for Mayfeng delivery.



Treasurer perk tree rebuilt (requirements and costs).



New location and lighting fixes.



New quest fixes.



Localization fixes.



Item and descriptor description fixes.



Increased experience share for officers, companions, and passengers.



Increased weapon permit drop rate.



Increased number of empty chests at the moneylender.



Fixed Tichingitu ransom price according to new doubloon exchange rate.



Ship generator refactored and rebalanced — hunting ships at sea is now more profitable than buying at shipyards. Removed huge stat variations (especially speed).



Still To Fix

Character generator — proper auto-configuration of stats and perks for officers, bosses, captains, and others.



Boatswain perk tree still needs some love.



All the bugs we find together over the next three weeks.



In just one day, this massive game has transformed. I would never have taken such a bold step if I didn't know how lucky we are with our community: 20% of players immediately jumped into the beta and have already logged thousands of hours. This is a true privilege that very few games can boast.For our part, we're working overtime every single day. Balancing, squashing bugs, processing your feedback — and we'll keep at it until the beta ends or the feedback dries up.The latter clearly isn't happening anytime soon.Thank you all.ːjollyrː A modern 3D sound system is now built into the engine. Currently implemented:We're planning to replace all sounds at sea, on land, and on the world map throughout this year. Have a listen!ːjollyrː Added first-person mode on land (toggle with mouse wheel). Works in combat too. Skyrim vibes. Work in progress, so use carefully.ːjollyrː Reworked PIRATES logic for smoother progression for both player and NPCs. This is crucial for controlling combat difficulty and the new character generator.ːjollyrː Rebalanced attribute system:Talent is actually useful now. In patch 1.7, we'll make Authority useful too.Play the beta and leave reviews — blue ones ːsteamthumbsupː, like the Caribbean Sea!What we do — we do for you.ːjollyrː