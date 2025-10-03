Gameplay Updates
- The traveling merchant Syd now has his own stall when he's in town!
- Added a new tutorial for rearranging furniture
- Quick slots can now be cleared without needing to replaced the item using the right mouse button or the left button (X) on controller
- Sulo and Aya will no longer suddenly vanish during Meet the Neighbors
- Reworked fishing UI for visual clarity. Fish indicator will flip and the bar turns yellow as soon the fish starts tugging/fighting.
- New default SteamDeck settings for better compatibility
Visual Updates
- Tweaks to environment and fall/winter props
UI Updates
- Adjusted Mouse + Keyboard control prompts for mailbox, emote. and quick message menus
- Mail box menu closes when all letters have been taken from it
- Player personalities are now capitalized in Player Status
- Changed the tracking checks in the spellbook and professions menu to be left aligned to better fit other languages
Bug Fixes
- Players can no longer sometimes sit in seats occupied by NPCs
- Fixed menu problems when inspecting players
- Fixed turpentine not fully restoring the original colour of fences
- Enchanted tools can no longer be placed inside of trees
- Fixed a bench near the Sleepy Sailor Bait Shop not being usable
- Fixed a problem where moving the hut would cause the player to be stuck after placement
- Fixed calendar showing incorrect dates for Hannan and Syd
- Fixed an issue that would cause invisible Marigold plants
- Bessie's evil(?) twin is no longer present in the Regrowth 1 cutscene
- Fixed character animations during the Meet the Neighbors cutscene with Sulo and Aya
- Fixed Shard Store not fully switching localization text when the language is changed in-game
- Logging back on after timing out due to inactivity will now correctly sync with the in-game time
- Fixed an issue with turning in other NPC quests to Flynt during the Homesteading quest
- Fixed an issue with the HUD disappearing after talking to Sulo a second time during the Meet The Neighbors quest
