 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20244166 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay Updates

  • The traveling merchant Syd now has his own stall when he's in town!
  • Added a new tutorial for rearranging furniture
  • Quick slots can now be cleared without needing to replaced the item using the right mouse button or the left button (X) on controller
  • Sulo and Aya will no longer suddenly vanish during Meet the Neighbors
  • Reworked fishing UI for visual clarity. Fish indicator will flip and the bar turns yellow as soon the fish starts tugging/fighting.
  • New default SteamDeck settings for better compatibility


Visual Updates

  • Tweaks to environment and fall/winter props


UI Updates

  • Adjusted Mouse + Keyboard control prompts for mailbox, emote. and quick message menus
  • Mail box menu closes when all letters have been taken from it
  • Player personalities are now capitalized in Player Status
  • Changed the tracking checks in the spellbook and professions menu to be left aligned to better fit other languages


Bug Fixes

  • Players can no longer sometimes sit in seats occupied by NPCs
  • Fixed menu problems when inspecting players
  • Fixed turpentine not fully restoring the original colour of fences
  • Enchanted tools can no longer be placed inside of trees
  • Fixed a bench near the Sleepy Sailor Bait Shop not being usable
  • Fixed a problem where moving the hut would cause the player to be stuck after placement
  • Fixed calendar showing incorrect dates for Hannan and Syd
  • Fixed an issue that would cause invisible Marigold plants
  • Bessie's evil(?) twin is no longer present in the Regrowth 1 cutscene
  • Fixed character animations during the Meet the Neighbors cutscene with Sulo and Aya
  • Fixed Shard Store not fully switching localization text when the language is changed in-game
  • Logging back on after timing out due to inactivity will now correctly sync with the in-game time
  • Fixed an issue with turning in other NPC quests to Flynt during the Homesteading quest
  • Fixed an issue with the HUD disappearing after talking to Sulo a second time during the Meet The Neighbors quest

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1569421
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1569422
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link