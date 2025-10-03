Hello everyone!
Just posting a quick update to let you know that I've patched the Windows and MacOS versions of Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered to fix the recently discovered Unity security vulnerability. Please update the game as soon as you can! The Linux version has not been updated as Unity has not provided a patcher for Linux builds as they have determined that the vulnerability does not add additional risk to Linux users.
For more info, please read this post.
A hotfix addressing a Unity security vulnerability has just released.
