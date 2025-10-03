 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20244078 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Just posting a quick update to let you know that I've patched the Windows and MacOS versions of Baldi's Basics Classic Remastered to fix the recently discovered Unity security vulnerability. Please update the game as soon as you can! The Linux version has not been updated as Unity has not provided a patcher for Linux builds as they have determined that the vulnerability does not add additional risk to Linux users.

For more info, please read this post.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1712831
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 1712833
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link