Greetings golfers!

It’s been a busy few weeks here at the clubhouse, what with the impending DLC on the horizon, but I’ve still managed to squeeze a few bug fixes and some QoL improvements into another patch.

While smaller than most updates, the 1.21.2 patch does bring some interesting new features based on player feedback. Firstly the much asked for auto-rotate for the player camera has been added. Now, when aiming, the camera will automatically follow the player. This behaviour is optional, however, as I know many players have gotten used to the existing camera and muscle memory can be hard to change 😅 - to turn this behaviour off just hop on over to the Settings page of the Options menu.









This update also adds the ability to measure distances when putting, useful for either those dog legged putting courses, or when putting without the Putt Assist enabled. When you’re on the green simply press Up on the D-Pad (or 1 on the top row of the keyboard) and a small widget will appear on screen. You can move the widget around with the aim keys or left thumb-stick and the distance from the current lie of the ball will appear in your chosen units above the widget.







While these are the most noticeable changes there are many smaller fixes, such as a bug in the Workshop tools which was applying the incorrect animations to imported avatars 😅





Here’s the full change list:

Fixed - Elevation display is properly hidden for remote clients in network games

Fixed - Game no longer plays menu music in-game when the soundtrack is installed from Steam

Fixed - Workshop tools were loading the wrong player animations when importing an avatar.

Fixed - Crash when loading the game and no audio hardware was available

Updated - CPU players are less likely to go into ‘meltdown’ when failing to make a shot

Updated - Tutorial and How To Play now cover the Putt Measuring Tool

Added - Option to automatically rotate camera when aiming (on by default, disable in the Options menu)

Added - ability to measure distances when putting with Up on the D-Pad or 1 on the keyboard

Added - Support for the Adventurer DLC



Thanks to everyone who highlighted bugs or offered feedback - make sure to let me know of anything else you might find! You can drop a note over on the Discussions, join the Group Chat or come say Hello on Discord.



That’s it for this update - up next we have the release of the DLC (soon!) and once that’s available I’ll detail what I have planned for the 1.22 update.





Until then though, as always,

Happy Golfing! ⛳🏌️‍♂️



