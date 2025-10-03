Optimization
- Optimized death and ageing for better performance.
Bug Fixes
- Followers who died of old age can still be resurrected
- Moose take ownership of animals that they kill despite being herbivores
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update