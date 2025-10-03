 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243850 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Updated Unity: Addressed CVE-2025-59489

- Fixed bug in the chat when applying an incorrect font when displaying Polish diacritic characters.

- Corrected typos in the English language in several places.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link