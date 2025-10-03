Hey,

We’ve just released a hotfix aimed at improving stability and addressing several crash issues. Thank you for continuing to share your reports and feedback – they help us track down problems quickly.

Fixes:

Improved FPS stability in the night quest Stealing from Thieves and Grave Robbers when fighting Cutthroat Artist, ~ Low FPS Bug :: Chernobylite 2: Exclusion Zone Bug Reports

Updated Traditional and Simplified Chinese translations,

Resolved multiple frequent crash issues.

See you in the Exclusion Zone,

CG2 Team