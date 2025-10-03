 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243848 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:13:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey,

We’ve just released a hotfix aimed at improving stability and addressing several crash issues. Thank you for continuing to share your reports and feedback – they help us track down problems quickly.

Fixes:

See you in the Exclusion Zone,

CG2 Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2075101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link