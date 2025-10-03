Added
- New [Follower weapon] skill - you can now summon your weapon to help you in battle:
Changed
- Adjusted lifesteal mechanic to prevent abuse with many small hits healing for 1 each when damage is not that big. Now value to heal will accumulate and trigger heal when at least 1 hp of healing reached
Fixed
- Unity security fix (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)
- Fixed target marker color for allies
- Fixed issue with applying on-hit effects after source of attack died
