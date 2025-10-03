 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243839 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:09:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added

- New [Follower weapon] skill - you can now summon your weapon to help you in battle:

Changed

- Adjusted lifesteal mechanic to prevent abuse with many small hits healing for 1 each when damage is not that big. Now value to heal will accumulate and trigger heal when at least 1 hp of healing reached

Fixed

- Unity security fix (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)

- Fixed target marker color for allies

- Fixed issue with applying on-hit effects after source of attack died

Changed files in this update

Depot 3937631
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link