We couldn't be happier seeing all of you having fun! Of course you found bugs while doing so, but that was expected, and that's why here's a batch of changes and fixes.

Screenshake's intensity during gameplay can be changed and disabled in the Gameplay settings menu.

When using OpenGL (The default on Linux) attacking with Green or having too many dynamic lights in the game at the same time results in part of the map becoming black temporarily.

Gamepad layout Default B description is wrong.

The collapsable Flow help-box UI and other UIs sometimes don't update the button icons when setting new bindings on the settings menu.

Sometimes can't scroll with the mouse wheel on the input keyboard rebinding menu.

It's possible to go out of the map through two small alleys by adding an invisible wall.

Rebinding left and right mouse button incorrectly doesn't show that there's a conflict warning.

When using OpenGL Kirie's skin is inverted when the camera is close enough.

When in training mode, opening the pause menu, selecting the leave button and holding it a bit results in going back into the training mode.

The Jester enemy is able to get out of bounds in some cases.

Candy's CallThunder sound was playing 5 times at the same time instead of one.

Skipping the menu intro sequence at exactly a transition point results on only the UI skipping.

Dying with a Genokid that isn't the current one results in a soflock.

Screenshake can carry on to cutscenes, making them unwatchably shaky.

Style points not resetted to the amount on the last check point when dying, accumulating indifinetly.

Japanese translation doesn't show up on tutorials and parts of the end screen.