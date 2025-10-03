Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.9 (Oct 3, 2025)
New
Added DLSS to the settings menu
New consumable items: Water & Tortilla
New furniture items: Shelf & Crate
New eating sound for chips
New military camp added to the map
Increased M4A4 projectile speed and distance
Fixes
Adjusted oven lighting again
Fixed issue where base building elements altered water when placed in it
Fixed issue where the black ingame menu bar was misaligned at resolutions higher than 1920×1080
Fixed issue where background wind sound could not be reduced in volume
Footstep sounds made slightly louder
Fixed issue where energy and soda items played eating sounds
Fixed wrongly placed diving UI indicator
Adjusted weather sounds
Map
Fixed a small map error
Corrected additional water issues
Further reworked loot in the bunker
Replaced barrack beds with new 3D models
Server Admins
No wipe required
Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.9
Info
The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.
Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Changed files in this update