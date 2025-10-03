 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243780 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:46:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.9 (Oct 3, 2025)

New

  • Added DLSS to the settings menu

  • New consumable items: Water & Tortilla

  • New furniture items: Shelf & Crate

  • New eating sound for chips

  • New military camp added to the map

  • Increased M4A4 projectile speed and distance

Fixes

  • Adjusted oven lighting again

  • Fixed issue where base building elements altered water when placed in it

  • Fixed issue where the black ingame menu bar was misaligned at resolutions higher than 1920×1080

  • Fixed issue where background wind sound could not be reduced in volume

  • Footstep sounds made slightly louder

  • Fixed issue where energy and soda items played eating sounds

  • Fixed wrongly placed diving UI indicator

  • Adjusted weather sounds

Map

  • Fixed a small map error

  • Corrected additional water issues

  • Further reworked loot in the bunker

  • Replaced barrack beds with new 3D models

Server Admins

  • No wipe required

  • Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.9

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you'd like to see — right under the post or on Discord:
Thanks for your support! ❤️
Holy Mask Games

