Mesorift Survival — Patch v0.0.9 (Oct 3, 2025)

New

Added DLSS to the settings menu

New consumable items: Water & Tortilla

New furniture items: Shelf & Crate

New eating sound for chips

New military camp added to the map

Increased M4A4 projectile speed and distance

Fixes

Adjusted oven lighting again

Fixed issue where base building elements altered water when placed in it

Fixed issue where the black ingame menu bar was misaligned at resolutions higher than 1920×1080

Fixed issue where background wind sound could not be reduced in volume

Footstep sounds made slightly louder

Fixed issue where energy and soda items played eating sounds

Fixed wrongly placed diving UI indicator

Adjusted weather sounds

Map

Fixed a small map error

Corrected additional water issues

Further reworked loot in the bunker

Replaced barrack beds with new 3D models

Server Admins

No wipe required

Recommended: Update servers & clients to v0.0.9

Info

The network load issue with multiple players on the map is being improved further with each update.

Your feedback matters! Tell us what you’d like to see — right under the post or on Discord:

