 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Digimon Story Time Stranger
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20243779 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:52:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update has a security fix for a vulnerability in the underlying Unity game engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows Sentinels of the Multiverse Windows Depot Depot 337151
  • Loading history…
macOS Sentinels of the Multiverse Mac Depot Depot 337152
  • Loading history…
Linux Sentinels of the Multiverse Linux Depot Depot 337153
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link