Change List
Level 6 Entity Now Shows Glitch Effect When Scanning While They are Near
Improved Voice Chat Audio Quality and Connection Speed
Increased Speed of Joining Lobbies Via Invite
Added Low Sanity Heartbeat Haptics
Level 1 Exit Door is Now Interactable When Unlocked
Lowered Max Jump Height Given From Speed Items
Improved Controller Feel Inside of Menus
Bug Fixes
Fixed Log In Errors Causing "Online Features" to not be Available
Fixed Voice Chat Sometimes Not Working
Fixed Joining with Code Sometimes Not Working
Collision Improvements for Various Levels
Fix Lag From Opening Pneumatic Doors in Level 3
Fixed Tables Sometimes Blocking No Clip Exits in Level Fun
Fix Fade Not Playing Sometimes When Exiting a Level
Fix Level 6 Exit Sound Splash not Playing
Potential Fix for FPS Drop When Moving/Looking Fast While on Ultra Settings
