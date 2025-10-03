- Implemented a Unity security patch
- Updated Tutorial button icon from a "world wide web globe" icon to a YouTube icon to better indicate that it opens a YouTube link in your browser
- Updated Profile button
Update to v1.22
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2668711
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update