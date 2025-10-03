 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243708 Edited 3 October 2025 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Implemented a Unity security patch
- Updated Tutorial button icon from a "world wide web globe" icon to a YouTube icon to better indicate that it opens a YouTube link in your browser
- Updated Profile button

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2668711
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link