3 October 2025 Build 20243703 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:59:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TAILS. HEADS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS. TAILS.

Welcome to the second post-launch patch for Unfair Flips! I cannot believe the response this game has gotten. I literally feel like I'm in a Twilight Zone episode that'll end with me running into the street screaming about coins. ANYWAYS! Updates marked with 🪙 are community suggestions!

Patch Notes

  • Enabled Steam Cloud Save. This was already completely functional but I forgot to press a button. Sorry!

  • 🪙 Fixed a memory leak that occurred when flipping the coin several thousand times.

  • Added more UI reactivity when attempting to quit/mute/reset the game at the very start of a run.

  • Added an extra line around flip 150 that further explains the "multiple endings" situation.

That's all for this time! Thank you for playing!

Good luck,
Heather Flowers

HEADS. TAILS. HEADS. TAILS. HEADS. TAILS.

