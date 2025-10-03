10 days since release – thank you for being here with me!

It’s already been 10 days since Pompeii: The Legacy was released. Thanks to your support and feedback, the game is improving every single day, getting more polished and receiving new features step by step. My goal for Early Access is to make it something that truly grows daily into the final game.

Today’s update brings a lot of improvements to trade and balancing:

v0.501.2

Added trade lines between Pompeii and cities on the Empire map.

Added small ship markers to show their position along trade routes at sea.

Clicking a small ship icon opens its ship panel.

Adjusted what the cities sell and buy, plus trade price balancing.

In Campaign Easy mode, citizens will no longer leave the city.

In Campaign Easy mode, players receive double tax income.

Quarries now produce 15% more stone.

Marble quarries now produce 15% more marble.

About a dozen smaller balancing tweaks.

Additional polish to text across multiple languages.

Added Czech localization.



What’s next

I’ll continue polishing existing issues, spend a bit more time on trade, and add ships visibly docking in the port when they arrive with cargo. After that, one of the bigger changes will be an update to the camera, allowing it to tilt more strongly for those sweeping city views.

Later, there will also be several new buildings, including the Circus!



Thank you once again for being part of this journey, your feedback and support make all the difference!