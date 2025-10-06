Tools ready. Checking designs. . . 🔧

Welcome back, Commander! Our latest update introduces new community-requested customization features to Tempest Rising, along with new maps, balance adjustments, and bug/crash fixes.



Notably, this update adds AI behavior options, a new Casual Difficulty mode, and new Custom Match settings options that will give you more freedom to experience Tempest Rising your way!



We've also implemented a variety of quality-of-life improvements to enhance your overall gameplay experience, including new visual and gameplay settings options to streamline the experience and improve the way it feels to play.



Now, let's dive right in!

New Features

Additional Custom/Skirmish Settings

In the previous patch, we added a Game Speed modifier for single player. In this patch, we’re introducing Game Speed options for Custom games as well. The chosen game speed will persist throughout the match and is configurable in the lobby with the same values as in single player.



Along with that, we’ve added some other options that provide more control over your experience with Custom Games:

Infinite Credits/Intel

Infinite Power

Doctrines

Starting Unit Veterancy

Skirmish AI behavior

We’re continuing our tweaks and improvements for Skirmish AI and introducing these two customization options for AI bot behavior:



Added 3 New Behavior Options for the Skirmish AI

Default (Balanced)

Defensive (AI will be more focused on defending their territory rather than attacking the player)

Aggressive (AI will be more focused on attacking the player rather than defending their territory)

Added New Casual Difficulty for Skirmish AI





Additional Custom/Skirmish maps

We’re introducing reconstructed maps from the Campaign missions to Custom and Skirmish:

Plane Crash (2 player map based on 2nd GDF mission)

Emergence (4 player map based on 9th GDF mission)

Reclamation (4 player map based on 3rd DYN mission)

Since the Campaign missions have their own unique flows, these maps are intended for players looking for a more varied Custom/Skirmish game experience.



DYN Tempest Rig Improvements

Added ‘Redeploy Refinery’ command Tempest Rigs can now automatically pack up, move, and deploy at new locations when issuing this command. This can be issued without the hassle of waiting for Harvester Wheels to return first

Limited the maximum harvesting range for Harvester Wheels to 7000 This avoids situations where Harvester Wheels would venture further than intended from the Tempest Rig Refinery



High Visual Differentiation Mode

Introducing a new optional accessibility feature that allows for better visual clarity between different unit types and an enhanced visual display of currently selected and active units.



These settings are configurable under the new ‘Accessibility’ tab in the Settings. Additionally, certain settings can be set specifically for Players or Spectators.



Added Unit Name tags





Added Unit 'Shimmer' Options

Selection Shimmer All units pulse All units static Primary unit pulse

Unit Shimmer Intensity

Unit Shimmer Pulse Frequency

Additional Quality of Life Updates

Added Unit Response Rate slider (Settings -> Audio) Allow players to configure how often their units' voice lines should be played when responding to orders

Added default functionality to force the game client open when a match is found (Windows only) This is to help prevent players from missing the start of a match if the game was minimized during matchmaking search.



Improved unit-selection UI by grouping units by type , rather than individual units This will make it easier for players to better understand the number and types of units they currently have selected.

Added the ability to select all units of the same type (Shift+S shortcut by default) This will enable players to more effectively manage their selection. Now, when one or more units of a needed type are selected, using this shortcut will select all units of the same type on the map.



Added Selection Mode options to allow players to change how the “Select All” command operates. There are three available options: All units Combat and Support units Combat units only





Change to Ranked Multiplayer

It is now impossible to play Ranked mode on accounts that gained access to the game through Family Share. This is to help resolve issues with smurf accounts in Ranked.



Balance Updates

Global Defense Force (GDF)

The GDF have had a bit of an uphill battle since our last balance patch. With more limited early-game harassment options and the Dynasty’s mid- and late-game boosted, GDF win rates have dropped; players have struggled to maintain aggressive momentum or mount effective early attacks.

These changes aim to strengthen the GDF’s early game with targeted economic boosts that should assist them in answering Dynasty rushes and timing attacks, while returning some of the expansion and harassment tools they had in previous patches.



General

Previously, during the Tempest Rising Closed Beta, we saw many GDF players spamming building sites during combat in order to disrupt enemy forces and soak damage from enemies. We put the hammer down hard on this, enforcing a maximum limit to the number of build sites a GDF player can have active at once, and increasing the placement cost of turrets to $200 credits, and the practice has mostly disappeared from competitive play.

In an effort to revive the use of building sites as tactical aids, we are reducing the placement cost of all turrets and normalizing GDF build management.

Additionally, we believe that Mines generating Intel disincentivizes Mine-based play from both factions, so we are blocking Mines from being Marked.

Mines can no longer be Marked with a “Marked” effect

Turret placement cost decreased to 100 (from 200)



Support Powers

We believe that GDF Support Beacon usage is overly penalized by the current Intel cost of 30, especially after recent nerfs to Intel generation. Reducing the usage cost of the Beacon should give GDF players better options for expanding, harassment, and combat.

To offset this, we are somewhat reducing the Comms and Marking radius of the Beacon, making its positioning more important and reducing the number of enemy units it can affect at once, since Marking can provide a number of other effects via Doctrines.

Support Beacon Intel cost decreased to 20 (from 30) Comms and Marking radius decreased by 30%





Doctrines

As a first pass on improving Doctrines, we are making some changes to the GDF’s Mobility Doctrine tree: specifically, the last 3 Doctrines. We are hoping to see this open up new ways for GDF players to engage the enemy and succeed in combat.

Triangulation All infantry now drop Marking Mines when they die Marking Mine damage doubled Building placement cost decreased by 50%

Aircraft Ascendence Aircraft reloads 50% faster (from 20%) Aircraft gain 100% ammo capacity (from 50%)

Logistic Networks Support Power Cooldown and Cost reduction is now 33% (from 25%)



Refinery

We’re aiming to improve GDF early-game performance without tipping the balance of things too far. A small reduction in build time is one measure we’re pursuing to slightly improve GDF early performance against the Dynasty.

Additionally, we are experimenting with an Intel-only upgrade for the Storage Pod.

Build time decreased to 37 seconds (from 38 seconds)

Storage Pod Upgrade now costs 0 Credits | 30 intel (from 800 Credits | 20 intel)



Harvester

The largest change we are making to the GDF economy is a 10% increase in harvest speed for GDF Harvesters. Additionally, we are increasing their acceleration, which will have the added benefit of enhancing the effectiveness of boosting them with Comms - they will spend more time moving at a higher speed, making Comms a more significant part of GDF harvesting.

Harvest rate increased to 110 (from 100)

Acceleration increased to 410 (from 300)



Guard Tower

Due to its Intel cost and limited range, we are removing the tech requirement on the Temporary Infirmary ability, giving the GDF early access to area healing.

“Temporary Infirmary” ability now doesn’t require Satellite Uplink Riot Pod Upgrade



Field Scout

As a part of a broader attempt to increase the GDF’s possibility space in the early game, we are increasing the damage of Marking Mines to improve their role in helping GDF players defend and get early warning of enemies approaching their bases and territory.

Marking Mine damage increased to 30 (from 20)

Marking Mine cooldown increased to 45 seconds (from 35)



Grenadier

Grenadiers are a tricky unit to use due to their low range. A slight health increase makes them a better damage soak for backline GDF infantry and makes them more consistently able to engage with garrisoned enemies.

Health increased to 260 (from 250)



Shieldmaiden

Due to recent reductions in GDF Intel gathering and boosts to Air units, we are again reducing the cost of the Shieldmaiden to 20 Intel.

Cost decreased to 20 Intel (from 25)



Air Control Tower

We believe a slight cost reduction in the Air Control Tower will provide more ready access to mobile scouting and harassment tools.

Cost decreased to 1600 (from 1800)



Peacekeeper

Peacekeepers continue to struggle against Dynasty Air units and GDF Drones. These changes give the Peacekeeper much greater stopping power, as intended.

AoE Attack Radius increased to 200 (from 150)

Fixed a bug with Networked EYRIE Missiles, which caused them to deal less (not more) damage. Now deal 160 damage as intended



Skycrane Carrier

Due to previous Skycrane changes, its usage and win-rates remain low. We aim to make Engineer and Drone Operator harassment more viable again while maintaining the proper risk-reward ratio for this strategy.

Cost decreased to 1900 (from 2100)

Movement Speed increased to 900 (from 800)



Queller

We are considering additional changes to the Queller, but with the numerous other air and anti-air changes, we are waiting to see how things shake out. We are making a minor adjustment to its build time in this patch.

Build time decreased to 22 seconds (from 24)



Comms Rig

Comms Rigs are sometimes overshadowed by other sources of the Comms buff. This slight area increase stacks with Doctrines, giving a fully-upgraded Comms Rig nearly artillery-ranged Comms projection.

Comms Radius increased to 3500 (from 3000)



Drone Control Unit (DCU)

Given the plethora of anti-air boosts we are providing to players in this patch, we are tweaking the cost of the DCU down slightly.

Intel cost decreased to 60 (from 70)



Riot Medic

After the Riot Medic’s nerf several patches ago, its win and usage rates dropped considerably. We are giving it some damage back and increasing its healing power to restore its place in the GDF Specialist roster.

Healing from “Healing Turret” ability increased to 25 (from 20)

Healing from “Healing” perk increased to 35 (from 30)

Damage increased to 25 (from 20)



Drone Assassin

The Drone Assassin has seen very low usage rates for some time now. Increasing its range and the health of its Drones should increase its success rates in combat.

Attack Range increased to 3200 (from 3000)

Drone HP increased to 400 (from 300)



Hijacker

The Hijacker is overdue for some love, as most other Specialists have been improved in the last couple of patches.

Health increased to 460 (from 420)

“Override” ability duration increased to 30 seconds (from 20)



Tempest Dynasty (DYN)

Currently, the Dynasty have the edge in the early and mid-game but still struggle against GDF combos in the late game. We aim to improve this as well as increase the possibility space in mirror matches (Dynasty vs Dynasty).



Support Powers

With the Tempest Instability Missile’s detonation now able to hit aircraft, Dynasty players have another tool for Drone clearing and for punishing DCU play.

Tempest Instability Missile Now deals damage to Air units





Doctrines

In this first Doctrine pass, we aim to improve primarily end-tier Doctrines to increase DYN Doctrine build variety.

Training Regimen All units gain Veterancy 40% faster (from 30%)

Leading the Charge All vehicles receive 25% Health increases (from 20%)

Frontline Construction Build radius bonus increased to 75% (from 50%) Reduces structure build times by 15% (stacks with other similar effects)





Dynasty Guard

With buffs to the Guard Tower, Marking Mines, Grenadiers, and the GDF’s ability to deliver Engineers via Skycranes, we believe another small improvement to the Guard was warranted.

Attack Speed increased to 0.7-second intervals (from 0.8)



Demolitionist

We aim to encourage more anti-vehicle use with Demolitionists.

Voltaic Spark Gun damage increased to 200 (from 170)

Attack Speed increased to 2.3-second intervals (from 2.25)



Tempest Rig Harvester Wheel

Harvester Wheels are designed to be targets of opportunity, slowing down the Dynasty economy when attacked. Reducing their health makes them more vulnerable to drive-by harassment and should provide GDF players another source of Intel in conjunction with units like Sentinels and Field Scouts.

Health decreased to 260 (from 270)



Operative

Sensor Interference is seldom used because it’s hard to get Operatives close enough to enemy Air forces; increasing its AOE radius should make it dramatically easier to use. Our intent is to make the Operative a useful part of the Dynasty’s anti-air strategy and a thorn in the side of GDF air operations, including DCUs, Drone Operators, and Skycrane/Drone Operator harassment strategies.

“Sensor Interference” ability AOE increased to 3500 (from 2600)

“Sensor Interference” ability cooldown increased to 30 seconds (from 20)



Voltaic Tank

Our aim is that an uncrushable Voltaic Tank will open up Dynasty Mirrors by providing a soft counter for the Tempest Sphere.

Vehicle type changed to “Heavy Vehicle (Harvester)”, so it will no longer be crushable (by “Medium Vehicles”)



Voltaic Turret

Voltaic Turret usage remains lower than intended, so we are giving it a slight boost to make it easier to deploy and more reliable.

Power cost decreased to 60 (from 80)

Attack range increased to 4200 (from 4000)



Leveler

We aim to make this end-game unit more reliable in the face of improved anti-air options such as Peacekeepers, Shieldmaidens, Tempest Instability Missile, etc.

Health increased to 800 (from 740)

Movement Speed increased to 700 (from 600)



Bug Fixes

General Gameplay

Fixed an issue where it was impossible to rotate a Structure in the structure preview (i.e. hologram) when the Doctrine tab was open

Fixed an issue where the abilities of certain units could be used even if the target unit had been destroyed

Fixed an issue where vehicles moving over Tempest Fields could gain the Tempest Overflow debuff and quickly get destroyed after loading a save file

Fixed an issue where Intel wasn’t spent instantly when using the Scrambler’s “Tempest Chaff” ability

Fixed an issue where unit abilities would not activate when double-clicked if your primary selected unit group was changed using TAB

Fixed an issue where Drop-based Support Powers didn’t drop objects if they were used on the map's edge

Fixed an issue where the Hijacker’s Override ability could be used on Drone units

Fixed an issue where units in Stealth mode could attack enemy units automatically if the “Hold Position” command was used

Fixed an issue where the “Medical Kits” perk would heal units right after they entered a garrison instead of every 2 seconds after they entered

Fixed an issue where the Doctrine “Efficient Intel” wouldn’t reduce the cooldown of Skycrane and Condor abilities, which require Intel

Fixed an issue where the Leveler’s “Barrage” ability couldn’t target the ground

Fixed an issue where the Drone Assassin’s “Sacrifice Drone” ability couldn’t be used on enemy units/buildings outside of the ability range

Fixed an issue where the Mercenary Outpost’s “Militia Ambush” ability couldn’t be used if a unit’s production queue was full

Fixed an issue where rocket projectiles might not visually hit a moving target



Сampaign

Fixed an issue where the Life Anchor structure from the “Destroy the enemy’s forward bases” objective could be destroyed before the objective appeared on the 9th GDF mission



Multiplayer/Skirmish

Fixed an issue where Easy AI bots might not choose a location to deploy the Salvage Van on some maps

Fixed an issue where a Spectator could become a player in Custom matches after the game host and at least one other player reconnected to the match

Fixed an issue where a defeated player wouldn’t be able to use camera buttons in Spectator mode

Fixed an issue where a DYN Easy AI bot would build too many defensive turrets

Fixed an issue where Air units with ammo would instantly refill their ammo when a player refunded the researched “Aircraft Ascendence” Doctrine



UI

Fixed an issue where the “Alps” map could be displayed in a player’s match history instead of the map that was played in a previous match in Ranked/Quick play

Fixed an issue where a selected construction site in dimmed Fog of War wouldn’t display information about the building under construction in its unit card



Crashes

Fixed an issue where the game may crash when loading saves of some missions that were made before the latest patch

Various server and game crash fixes

Technical Support

Submit tickets for technical support or bug reports to: https://sabr.gg/TempestSupport 🛠️



Our Discord server is the best place to share feedback and chat directly with our team and the rest of the Tempest Rising Community!