3 October 2025 Build 20243616 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:06:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.4.2 Update Notes

  • Fixed issue where decor items remained in the save file after starting a new game

  • Fixed issue with decor items disappearing

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604561
