Steam day 1 Launch Update 0.7.0

The time has come! The Early Access for the game is now released! With that comes with some updates that changes the UI, New Additions, and more.

We will go through them step by step in here.



UI Changes

- UI rework for **Inventory **has been changed and Revorked, It now has a Equipment Panel to see what weapon and armor you are using.

- UI rework for **Skills** has been changed. It now pops up what skill you can activate along with a buff tracker which tracks the amount of time the skills is active!

- UI rework for **Crafting** has been changed. Even though the layout is ish the same. There are some things that looks a bit better.

- UI rework for **Settings** has been changed. It now looks like a proper ish settings layout with they corresponding options for sound, music and saving, quitting or resetting the game.

- UI rework for **Rewards** has been changed. Everytime you are done crafting, gathering or fighting, there will be a popup window telling you what you have crafted, what you have gathered or what rewards you gain when defeated a monster.

- UI rework for **Selecting Monster** has been changed. There is now a "change" button where you can change which area you want to fight + which monster you want to fight (More monsters in future updates!)





Fixes





- There was a issue with the monsters healthbar with that it did not reset after it was defeated. This is now fixed.

***Additions***

- Item Separation! Instead of items being everywhere in the inventory, Ive now categorized every item in the game so every item you gain will now be placed automatically into that category in the inventory.

- New Skills! There is now new skills that the knight class have gotten that you can use in battle. (It only proxs before you start fighting and not while you are figting. Which means you have to start the skill first before fighting for it to be activated and working)

- Item Descriptions! There is now Item Description for every item in the game. Just hover you mouse on the text of the item in the Inventory and a small description will popup.

- Consumables! There is now a couple of consumables that you can make under the crafting menu. Which will benefit you in battle or after.

- Gameplay music! There are 5 different gameplay music that is added into the game, All royalty free, so copyright issues should not be a problem.

- Icons for Items! Ive added icons for every item in the game! so that should be good to go.



Last but not least.

Changed save functionality and a main menu change

Ive added new buttons in the main menu and in the settings menu so it now is saved through save game button in settings, or if you accidentally quit game before saving, it should save your progress that way aswell.

When you go back into playing the game to your save. All you have to do is press Continue and it will automatically load your last save back. No need to select a save file etc.

And thats it for this Early access day 1 launch update.

There will be additional small updates to come eventually, along with potential fixes or other additions that I can add with your feedback of the game while the game is out there.

Happy Adventuring!