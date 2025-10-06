- Fixed bug where the AI was able to build Planet Cracker warheads with the faction victory condition disabled.
- Fixed bug that prevented allies from using temporary phase lane stabilizers.
- Fixed DLC being required to unlock achievements and added better prerequisite tracking.
- Fixed bug where new notifications don’t pop priority notifications when the bar is full.
- Replace all remaining player facing instances of "Super Capital Ship" with "Command Ship"
- Fix the description of which ships are spawned by Eivonn's Fine Frigates.
- Make all Minor Faction Deployable and remote Deployable Structures ignore planet slot costs.
Hotfix Notes for October 6, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
