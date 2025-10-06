 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20243549 Edited 6 October 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Fixed bug where the AI was able to build Planet Cracker warheads with the faction victory condition disabled.
  • Fixed bug that prevented allies from using temporary phase lane stabilizers.
  • Fixed DLC being required to unlock achievements and added better prerequisite tracking.
  • Fixed bug where new notifications don’t pop priority notifications when the bar is full.
  • Replace all remaining player facing instances of "Super Capital Ship" with "Command Ship"
  • Fix the description of which ships are spawned by Eivonn's Fine Frigates.
  • Make all Minor Faction Deployable and remote Deployable Structures ignore planet slot costs.

Depot 1575941
