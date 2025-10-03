Small updates due to a Unity Game Engine patch.
Multiplayer and a larger content update in November after my game Aegis Protocol has launched.
Congrats to the high scores. That's crazy!
Update details:
- Unity security update
- Minor shader changes
- "Alpha Tester" achievement is no longer obtainable.
- 'Block Button' is now more visibly highlighted in the tutorial.
- Updated background color of pop-up message from orange to dark gray.
Engine Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
