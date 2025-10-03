Small updates due to a Unity Game Engine patch.

Multiplayer and a larger content update in November after my game Aegis Protocol has launched.



Congrats to the high scores. That's crazy!



Update details:

- Unity security update

- Minor shader changes

- "Alpha Tester" achievement is no longer obtainable.

- 'Block Button' is now more visibly highlighted in the tutorial.

- Updated background color of pop-up message from orange to dark gray.