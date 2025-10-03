 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243523 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:33:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small updates due to a Unity Game Engine patch.
Multiplayer and a larger content update in November after my game Aegis Protocol has launched.

Congrats to the high scores. That's crazy!

Update details:
- Unity security update
- Minor shader changes
- "Alpha Tester" achievement is no longer obtainable.
- 'Block Button' is now more visibly highlighted in the tutorial.
- Updated background color of pop-up message from orange to dark gray.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2746611
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2746613
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link