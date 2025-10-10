 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20243507 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Just a quick heads up if you wonder why your game was updated when nothing seems to have changed ; we just patched the game for Unity's vulnerability!

Have a wonderful day!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1989071
macOS Depot 1989072
