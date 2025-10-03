 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243488 Edited 3 October 2025 – 18:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- increased amount of time gained from collecting orbs
- added a buffer to prevent the "ghost" of bosses to still attack you
- fix the crash on the 2nd boss when exiting the level via hitting the diamond thing
- small level tweak in Randian kingdom.

