- increased amount of time gained from collecting orbs
- added a buffer to prevent the "ghost" of bosses to still attack you
- fix the crash on the 2nd boss when exiting the level via hitting the diamond thing
- small level tweak in Randian kingdom.
STAR HEAD - BETA PATCH 2
Update notes via Steam Community
