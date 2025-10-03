 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20243417
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix to address a couple of minor issues with the latest release & smooth a few rough edges remaining with the new content.

As of this update the cars from the Lamborghini Dream Pack Pt2 are available only for those who own it.

V1.6.8.1 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

  • Fixed missing localised strings for ICM HUD Options page and Setup Autoload gameplay settings

PHYSICS

  • Minor tread adjustments to Vintage Cars´ tires

  • Slightly reduced effects of dirty air in aerodynamics of GT cars 

  • Lamborghini Revuelto: Minor engine heating ajudtment

AI

  • Adjusted AI max aggression threshold for heavier tin tops to prevent over-driving by the AI 

  • Further AI throttle application adjustments to cars with higher power-to-weight ratio, with slightly   more nuanced calibration to each car / engine power delivery characteristics

  • AI calibration pass for GT3 Gen2, Vintage Cars Tier 1

AUDIO

  • Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT: Fixed opponent engine sound inaudible in live play.

  • Lamborghini Revuelto: Fixed audio artifact on gearshifts 

VEHICLES

  • Added damage to blinkers for Lamborghinis Miura SV & Revuelto

