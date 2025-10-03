This is a hotfix to address a couple of minor issues with the latest release & smooth a few rough edges remaining with the new content.

As of this update the cars from the Lamborghini Dream Pack Pt2 are available only for those who own it.

V1.6.8.1 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

Fixed missing localised strings for ICM HUD Options page and Setup Autoload gameplay settings

PHYSICS

Minor tread adjustments to Vintage Cars´ tires

Slightly reduced effects of dirty air in aerodynamics of GT cars

Lamborghini Revuelto: Minor engine heating ajudtment

AI

Adjusted AI max aggression threshold for heavier tin tops to prevent over-driving by the AI

Further AI throttle application adjustments to cars with higher power-to-weight ratio, with slightly more nuanced calibration to each car / engine power delivery characteristics

AI calibration pass for GT3 Gen2, Vintage Cars Tier 1

AUDIO

Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT: Fixed opponent engine sound inaudible in live play.

Lamborghini Revuelto: Fixed audio artifact on gearshifts

VEHICLES