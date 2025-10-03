This is a hotfix to address a couple of minor issues with the latest release & smooth a few rough edges remaining with the new content.
As of this update the cars from the Lamborghini Dream Pack Pt2 are available only for those who own it.
V1.6.8.1 CHANGELOG
UI & HUD
Fixed missing localised strings for ICM HUD Options page and Setup Autoload gameplay settings
PHYSICS
Minor tread adjustments to Vintage Cars´ tires
Slightly reduced effects of dirty air in aerodynamics of GT cars
Lamborghini Revuelto: Minor engine heating ajudtment
AI
Adjusted AI max aggression threshold for heavier tin tops to prevent over-driving by the AI
Further AI throttle application adjustments to cars with higher power-to-weight ratio, with slightly more nuanced calibration to each car / engine power delivery characteristics
AI calibration pass for GT3 Gen2, Vintage Cars Tier 1
AUDIO
Lamborghini Murcielago R-GT: Fixed opponent engine sound inaudible in live play.
Lamborghini Revuelto: Fixed audio artifact on gearshifts
VEHICLES
Added damage to blinkers for Lamborghinis Miura SV & Revuelto
Changed files in this update