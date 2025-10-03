Hello Players!
Today, we released a small security patch on Steam. (the version number remains the same as before)
The engine provider identified a security vulnerability affecting Windows, and this update includes the fix.
According to them, no exploitation has been detected and no players were ever at risk.
For Electronics Puzzle Lab, there was never any danger since this is a single-player experience.
Both the engine developers and Microsoft have already updated Windows Defender, so without this patch, you might encounter issues with being able to launch the game.
This patch contains no other gameplay changes.
For more technical details about the vulnerability, see: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01#details
Security Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2567621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update