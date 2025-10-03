 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20243283 Edited 3 October 2025 – 17:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We've added Steam Cloud saves to the game in this version! Since this functionality can be a bit finicky in terms of keeping tabs on which data is the most recent, we've added some redundancy to ensure that things consistently work as intended.

The game should also start up faster than before (both in reaching the title screen and song select).

This version also contains a required security update for all games made with Unity.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2978441
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2978442
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link